India International Travel Mart inaugurated

As the tourism sector slowly gets on recovery mode, the Bengaluru edition of India International Travel Mart-2021 began here on Friday.

The travel and tourism exhibition was inaugurated by Pankaj Kumar Pandey, Secretary, Tourism Department; Kumar Pushkar, Managing Director, Jungle Lodges and Resorts Ltd.; and Vijay Sharma, Managing Director, Karnataka State Tourism Development Corporation. According to a release, the two-day event will showcase a variety of destinations from different spheres such as pilgrimages, adventures, culture and heritage, beaches, and hills.

The event has over 80 participants from over 15 Indian States, including travel agents, tour operators, hotels and resorts, and State tourism boards.

Sanjay Hakhu, director, Sphere TravelMedia, the organiser, said: “India will be one of the earliest destinations to recover in spite of the present prevalent business environment and is fast emerging as one of the most interesting and productive markets for the travel trade industry both for leisure and business travel.”

Karnataka Tourism is the ‘host State’ at India International Travel Mart this year.