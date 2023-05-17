ADVERTISEMENT

‘India in Space’ wall museum unveiled 

May 17, 2023 09:36 pm | Updated 09:36 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

The wall museum will showcase over 25 authentic models of technological artefacts of ISRO missions. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

A wall museum titled ‘India in Space’ was unveiled on Wednesday by Indic Inspirations which is ISRO’s first registered merchandiser.

The wall museum showcases the journey of ISRO over the last five decades starting from its initial days of Rohini, Aryabhatta to the launching the Chandrayaan moon missions, the Mars Orbiter Mission to the upcoming Human Space Programme – Gaganyaan.

According to Indic Inspirations, the wall museum will showcase more than 25 authentic models of technological artefacts of ISRO missions with a digital user interface and experience with additional information about each artefact.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The space agency’s Capacity Building Programme Office’s director Sudheer Kumar said that when the idea was first thought about a few years ago, there was not a clear picture on how it would turn out.

“But what we see here today is a result of a committed team having worked towards an important goal. I am sure this would inspire students across schools. Given how important outreach is, even for us this is very inspiring,” said Mr. Kumar.

Sunil Jalihal, CEO, Indic Inspirations, said the museum will showcase India’s space achievements in a 7x7-feet wooden cabinet.

Apart from it being installed in a few hours, it is also inexpensive to set up such a museum vis-à-vis to curate a traditional museum.

“We’ve curated this very carefully and have used expert designers and engineers while also using artisans. For instance, we’ve got artisans from Channapatna, whose traditional work is renowned, to make ISRO rocket models for kids,” he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US