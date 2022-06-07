India has strong foundation for science and technology: Salunke

The Director of International Centre for Genetic Engineering and Biotechnology, New Delhi, delivers convocation address at Karnatak University

Governor and Chancellor of universities Thavarchand Gehlot conferring honorary doctorates on seer of Murugha Mutt Sri Mallikarjun Swamy, Supreme Court advocate Manoj Gorkela, the former vice-chancellor and scientist Srinivas Saidapur during the 72nd annual convocation of Karnatak University in Dharwad on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Director of International Centre for Genetic Engineering and Biotechnology, New Delhi, Dinakar M. Salunke has said that India always had a strong foundation for science and technology partly due to traditions dating back to origins of Indian civilisation. And, a large part of modern scientific base in India has been due to the efforts of individuals who promoted science.

Delivering the convocation address at the 72nd annual convocation of Karnatak University in Dharwad on Tuesday, he said that modern India has resolved the path of economic, industrial and agricultural developments through scientific approaches.

“India has emerged as a major player in the field of science and technology due to early emphasis on scientific temper and the responsibility of carrying forward the rich tradition lies with the younger generation,” Mr. Salunke said.

Pointing out the country’s accomplishments in the field of biotechnology, pharmaceuticals, atomic energy, electronics, telecommunication, space technology, defence developments, agriculture and healthcare and other sectors have been globally acknowledged, he said that building a cadre of well trained scientists, technologists and field experts with scientific training will be a major driver of the country’s emergence as a knowledge superpower.

Mr. Salunke said that universities in the country have made a great contribution in this connection.

Doctoral degrees

Governor and Chancellor of the university Thavarchand Gehlot conferred honorary doctorate degrees on the seer of Murugha Mutt Sri Mallikarjun Swamy, the former vice-chancellor and scientist Srinivas Saidapur and Supreme Court advocate Manoj Gorkela.

Lauding the contribution of the university to the field of education in the last seven decades, the Governor called upon the fresh graduates to remember to serve society after accomplishing their dreams.

Mr. Gehlot also presented gold medals to meritorious students and doctoral degrees to research scholars. In all, 21,731 candidates were conferred various degrees during the convocation.

Registrar Yashpal Ksheersagar and Registrar (Evaluation) Krishnamurthy and deans of various streams were present.

Golden girl

Sujata Nagesh Jodalli (MA in Mass communication and Journalism), daughter of a waterman, emerged the golden girl at the convocation. A native of Sulikatti village in Kalghatgi taluk of Dharwad district, she aspires to be become a journalist.

D.V. Anuja (M.Sc Biochemistry), Lakshman Hanji (M.Sc Zoology) and Pavitra Gullannavar (Library and Information Science) bagged eight gold medals each. Akkamma Yadwad (MA Kannada) bagged seven gold medals. Megha Havanagi (MA Political Science), Swathi Joshi (M.Sc Maths) and Sahana Nagesh Shet (M.Sc Chemistry) secured six each.

Medini Nayak (MA Eng), Tejaswini Talawar (MA Eco), Namrata Uday Shetty (M.Sc Botany), Rahela Anjum (MBA) and Akhila B.S. (LL.B) secured five each followed by Jyoti Goravar (BA), Sudha Malladad (BA), Maria Simon (B.Ed), Ashiwni Hullur (M.Com), Sayeda Rubab Peerazade (M.Sc Microbiology), Sneha Vijay Jadhav (M.Sc Geology), Rajshekhar Benakanahalli (M.Sc Geography), Durrea Quazi (M.Ed), Gouramma Bammakkanavar (MA Sanskrit) and Chandrashekharayya Hiremath (MA Philosophy) won four gold medals each.