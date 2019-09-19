‘India has potential to become a global seed hub’

Union Minister of State for Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare Parshottam Rupala on Wednesday said India had the potential to emerge as the global hub in the seeds’ industry. Inaugurating a four-day World Seed Trade and Technology Congress in Bengaluru by the Indian Council of Food and Agriculture, he said India had a conducive environment to increase seed production and exports. The Centre was ready to provide required support for this, he said.

Saying that the Centre was not getting timely estimates on requirement of various seeds by different states, the Minister stressed upon the need for evolving a system for providing real-time data on requirement of seeds.

He also stressed upon the need to provide proper information to farmers on quality seeds and type of seeds to be chosen. This would prevent the use of spurious and inferior quality seeds and thereby reduce losses in farm sector, he maintained, and observed that the government should also play its part in such a task.

Lifetime achievements were presented posthumously to B.R. Barwale, founder, Mahyco Seeds Ltd., and later, Manmohan Attavar, founder, Indo-American Hybrid Seeds Ltd. International Seed Federation (ISF) Secretary General Michael Keller and ICDA chairman M.J. Khan also spoke.