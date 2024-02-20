India has been world teacher from the beginning, says Khuba

February 20, 2024 07:21 pm | Updated 07:21 pm IST - KALABURAGI

Delving deep into ancient history of India, Union Minister of State for Chemicals and Fertilizers, New and Renewable Energy Bhagwanth Khuba has said that India has been the teacher of the world (Vishwa Guru) in the past and that it will regain that glory by 2047.

“In the ancient times, India has been the Vishwa Guru. It has had world-famous universities Nalanda and Takshasila. It lost its glory in the subsequent times for various reasons. Now, it is again set to revive its glory and become Vishwa Guru by 2047,” he said.

He was speaking at Central University of Karnataka after Prime Minister Narendra Modi virtually inaugurated four new academic buildings on Tuesday.

“India is known for its knowledge in the field of science, culture, spiritualism, yoga, mathematics and medicine. People have not only stolen our knowledge but also destroyed our knowledge centres. It is time to build our educational institutions and make India Vishwa Guru. What Prime Minister Narendra Modi has done in 10 years for the revival of the great Indian glory has not been seen in the previous 50 years. At present, India is among the top three economies of the world and it will occupy the top spot by 2047,” he said.

Recalling how India managed COVID-19, Mr. Khuba said that India is among the few countries that have successfully overcome the economic crisis created by COVID-19, to move forward.

NEP confidence

“When all economies in the world were struggling after COVID-19, India managed not just to overcome the crisis but also to march forward quickly. We have come up with the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 considering India’s future requirements. More than 2.5 lakh people were consulted for framing the policy. The NEP has created confidence among students and made them dream of a greater future,” he said.

Mr. Khuba said that over 1.2 crore people have been trained under a skill development programme and livelihood has been created for all of them in the past few days.

“It is a proud moment that investment in education in the last 10 years has doubled. Now, every State has a Central University. The number of IITs, IIITs, AIIMS and IIMs has increased. Looking at the role of education in the last budget, the government has allocated one lakh crore rupees for research and development. India’s future is in the hands of its youth. The next 25 years are yours. You all have to work for nation building,” he told young people.

Vice-Chancellor Battu Satyanarayana, who presided over the event, thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for inaugurating the sophisticated instrumentation centre, engineering lab, incubation and skill development centre and classroom complex in the university.

“We have spent more than ₹84 crore for these structures which incorporate very advanced labs for science and engineering. Students and teachers should use these facilities to produce quality research and development,” Prof. Satyanarayana said.

University engineer Istalingappa Mahagaunkar and other engineers were felicitated for their contribution to the institution.

Registrar R.R. Biradar, Ankita Satpati, Swapnil Chapekar, Channaveer R.M., Kota Sai Krishna, Ravindra Hegadi, Basavaraj Donur, Ganesh Pawar, Vikram Visaji, Ganapati Sinoor, Jayadevi Jangamshetty, Ravikiran Nakod and others were present.

