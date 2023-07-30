‘India has become one of the fastest growing economies under BJP rule’

July 30, 2023 10:30 pm | Updated 10:31 pm IST - Yadgir

India has become one of the fastest developing countries in the world under the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) rule, noted economist Vishwanath Bhat has said.

He was addressing a gathering at an interaction on Indian Economy at Vidya Mangal Bhavan in Yadgir city on Sunday.

“The changed economic policies introduced by the BJP government at the Centre has taken the country on a different path in the economic sector and therefore, it has seen wide, digital growth. The Congress, which had ruled the country for over five decades, ‘donates’ poverty to the people of this nation as it did not launch any concrete economic policies to help develop the country. But, when the BJP came to power, it first auctioned 65 coal mines and collected a revenue of ₹3.24 lakh crore which was then released to the States where coal mines are located,” he said.

He further said that the traders and the county’s growth are two faces of a coin. However, it is not correct to levy more taxes on traders. India was in the 141st place in the list of taxpaying counties but now it is in the 63rd place, he added.

The former MLA Veer Basanth Reddy Mudnal, BJP district president Sharanabhupal Reddy, Lalitha Anapur, Babu Dokha, Guru Kama, Venkatareddy Abbetumkur and others were present.

