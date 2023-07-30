HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

‘India has become one of the fastest growing economies under BJP rule’

July 30, 2023 10:30 pm | Updated 10:31 pm IST - Yadgir

The Hindu Bureau

India has become one of the fastest developing countries in the world under the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) rule, noted economist Vishwanath Bhat has said.

He was addressing a gathering at an interaction on Indian Economy at Vidya Mangal Bhavan in Yadgir city on Sunday.

“The changed economic policies introduced by the BJP government at the Centre has taken the country on a different path in the economic sector and therefore, it has seen wide, digital growth. The Congress, which had ruled the country for over five decades, ‘donates’ poverty to the people of this nation as it did not launch any concrete economic policies to help develop the country. But, when the BJP came to power, it first auctioned 65 coal mines and collected a revenue of ₹3.24 lakh crore which was then released to the States where coal mines are located,” he said.

He further said that the traders and the county’s growth are two faces of a coin. However, it is not correct to levy more taxes on traders. India was in the 141st place in the list of taxpaying counties but now it is in the 63rd place, he added.

The former MLA Veer Basanth Reddy Mudnal, BJP district president Sharanabhupal Reddy, Lalitha Anapur, Babu Dokha, Guru Kama, Venkatareddy Abbetumkur and others were present.

Top News Today

Sign in to Unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.