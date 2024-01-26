‘India has a tradition of co-existence irrespective of one’s ideological differences’

January 26, 2024 08:11 pm | Updated 08:11 pm IST - HUBBALLI

Minister for Textiles, Sugarcane Development, Sugar and Agricultural Marketing Shivanand Patil has said that the country has a tradition of co-existence with its base as the Constitution, irrespective of one’s ideological differences.

Delivering the Republic Day address at the District Stadium in Haveri on Friday, Mr. Patil said that the Constitution has laid a strong foundation to the country’s progress and to further strengthen it, one should continue to tread on that path.

On the drought situation in Haveri district, the Minister said that requisite measures have been taken to address the scarcity of drinking water and fodder for livestock.

Already, taluk level task forces have been made functional and at the hobli level, officials have been appointed as nodal officers, he said.

Mr. Patil said that the State government has released ₹12 crore towards drought relief for the district and each tahsildar has been given ₹50 lakh for the purpose.

At present, drinking water scarcity has become severe in 13 villages and water is being supplied by hiring private borewells, he said.

The Minister said that the district has 8.35 lakh tonnes of fodder in stock and there will be no problem for livestock for the next 52 weeks. Already, fodder seed kits have been given to farmers with irrigation facilities to cultivate green fodder, he added.

Of the 716 projects under Jal Jeevan Mission, works on 488 have already been completed by spending around ₹444.28 crore out of the total sanctioned amount of ₹753.84 crore and officials have been directed to expedite the works on the remaining projects, he said.

The Minister then listed out the number of beneficiaries under the five guarantee schemes in the district.

Felicitated

Achievers from various fields, including District Information Officer B.R. Ranganath, were felicitated on the occasion.

Earlier, the Minister flagged off a Constitution Awareness Jatha and garlanded the statue of B.R. Ambedkar.

Deputy Speaker Rudrappa Lamani, Deputy Commissioner Ragunandan Murthy, Superintendent of Police Anshu Kumar and others were present.

