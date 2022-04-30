‘India emerging as a preferred investment destination of global companies’

Mega job fair, marketing warfare exhibition organised by Sharnbasva University

Guests and faculty members at the inauguration of job fair and marketing warfare exhibition at Sharnbasva University in Kalaburagi on Saturday. | Photo Credit: ARUN KULKARNI

Chairman and director of Karnataka Renewable Energy Development Ltd. Chandrakant B. Patil inaugurated a mega job fair and marketing warfare exhibition organised by the faculty of Business Studies, Sharnbasva University, in Kalaburagi on Saturday.

More than 50 software, hardware, banking, and other industries from Karnataka and neighbouring Andhra Pradesh participated in the job fair for students pursuing their education in different courses at the university. The students had put up stalls with innovative ideas to gain firsthand experience in marketing.

Speaking after inaugurating the event, Mr. Patil said that India was emerging as a preferred destination for many top companies in the world for investment. These overseas investments would open up more avenues for employment for the youngsters in the country, he added.

“The Union and State governments have drawn up several plans for increasing job opportunities for the educated youth. More stress was now being given on the development of skills among students even while they were pursuing their education. The KREEDL has also drawn up a master plan to open up job opportunities for the youth, particularly in the Kalyana Karnataka region,” Mr. Patil said.

Vice-Chancellor of the university Niranjan Nisty said that business and profit were the keywords for the overall development of a country.

“Ratan Tata had said that India would develop once the words business and profit were not considered as bad words. Winds of changes were blowing across the country and no longer does anybody consider business and profit as bad words. Wealth creators are the one who would help in building the nation and make it prosperous,” Mr. Nisty said.

Besides having the advantage of the demographic dividend with the largely young population, he added, India was well connected now with good roads, railways, and airways and the atmosphere was conducive for investment and robust growth of economy.

“Large number of people participating in the stock market trade was another good sign of people joining hands in the development of the country. A couple of years back we had only one or two crore DEMAT accounts, now the number of DEMAT accounts has grown to eight crores,” Mr. Nisty said.

Philanthropist and social activist Guramma Siddareddy who was conferred an honorary doctorate by the Gulbarga University a few days back was felicitated on the occasion. Registrar Anilkumar Bidve, faculty member Archana Kinagi and others were present.