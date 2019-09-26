‘India capable of dealing with challenges in space science’

Space scientist and former chief of ISRO K. Kasturirangan has said that India is capable of dealing with challenges related to space science or economy in the best possible manner.

Addressing a gathering after receiving Bhaskara Award given by Sri Chanveeraswamiji Pratishtan of Saranmutt, Sindgi taluk, in Sindgi town on Wednesday, he said that India has been doing remarkably well in the field of space science.

“At this pace, we will surely be able to find the top place in space science in the next few years as we now stand fourth in the world in the field of space science,” he said.

Getting nostalgic about his days in ISRO, he said that the great scientist Vikram Sarabhai recognised his talent and picked him for space research works.

“I have immense respect for him as he is the one who inspired many young scientists, including me, to make a career in the research field. In the later years, another scientist Satish Dhawan played an important role in helping me improve my career, he said.

Later, interacting with students, he answered several questions from students.

Replying to a question on Chandrayan 2, he replied that scientists neither consider it as success or failure. Instead, they consider the mission as an opportunity to rectify mistakes and learn to improve such missions in future.

He hoped that ISRO will certainly make new discoveries in the coming days using its expertise. He called upon the younger generation to work in the field of science to improve the lives of people such as farmers by innovating machines in the field of farming.

Dr. Kasturirangan is the fourth scientist who has been honoured with the Bhaskara Award. Earlier, C.N.R. Rao, U.R. Rao and S.H. Patil (agricultural scientist) received the award.

MP Ramesh Jigajinagi and legislators Arun Shahpur and M.C. Manuguli were present.