India cannot remain neutral to injustice and oppression: Defence Minister

December 03, 2022 09:03 pm | Updated 09:03 pm IST - Bengaluru

ISKCON Bengaluru to donate one lakh copies of Bhagavad Gita through this month

The Hindu Bureau

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh presenting the Bhagavad Gita to actor Sapthami Gowda during the inauguration of the Gita Dana Yajna Mahotsava at ISKCON’s Rajadhiraja Govinda temple in Bengaluru on Saturday. Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai was also present. | Photo Credit: PTI

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Saturday said that India is a peace-loving country and does not favour war and violence. But at the same time, it cannot remain neutral to injustice and oppression, he said.

Speaking at the Gita Dana Yajna organised by the International Society for Krishna Consciousness (ISKCON) at its Rajadhiraja Govinda temple at Vasantapura in Bengaluru, Mr. Singh said, “War and violence were never our nature. India neither attacked any country nor it occupied even an inch of any other country’s land. That is our country’s character and the world should know this.”

Stating that India is the storehouse of spiritual knowledge, the Minister added that the Bhagavad Gita had influenced philosophers and intellectuals all over the world.

“The Pandavas, the central character of the Hindu epic the Mahabharata were ready to settle for five villages after spending years in exile but the Kauravas were not ready to part with land measuring the cusp of a needle. This denial led to the battle, which ended by establishing the victory of virtues. That is why I often say that India never troubles others but if someone troubles us, India will not spare them. This is the message of the Bhagavad Gita,” he said.

ISKCON Bengaluru has decided to donate one lakh copies of the Bhagavad Gita throughout this month, apart from organising cultural and religious events.

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, former Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa, ISRO chairman S. Somanath, and ISKCON Bengaluru president Madhu Pandit Dasa were among those who were present.

