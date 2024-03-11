‘India can help end ongoing conflicts between nations if it is allowed to be on the United Nations Security Council’

March 11, 2024 07:10 pm | Updated 07:10 pm IST - KALABURAGI

Registrar of Sharnbasva University Anilkumar Bidave has laid emphasis on the urgent need for inclusion of India as a permanent member of the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) so that it can play a crucial role in ending international conflicts between nations threatening to blow into a major war.

He was speaking at the Yuvamanthan Model United Nations (YMUN) meet for student delegates representing different countries to speak on the burning problem of Global Warming and the solutions needed to overcome it at Sharnbasva University in Kalaburagi on Sunday.

The event was organised by the Department of Tourism and Travel and the Department of Journalism and Mass Communication of the university.

“It was unfortunate that the mandate of the United Nations Organisation (UNO) to maintain peace and end conflicts between nations is not being fulfilled due to the non-cooperative attitude adopted by the five powerful nations who are permanent members of the Security Council. India has always played a proactive role in brokering peace among nations in conflict and providing solutions to various issues faced by the world. The war between Russia and Ukraine had spilled over to the second year without an end in sight and powerful nations are using Ukraine as a testing ground for their new weapons. These powerful nations have failed in their duty to find a permanent solution to the problem and end the conflict between Ukraine and Russia,” Mr. Bidave said.

Pointing to the conflict between Israel and Hamas in West Asia developing into a major crisis which may lead to World War III, Mr. Bidave said that India should be allowed to play a major role with a view to ending these conflicts by accepting its long-pending demand for becoming a permanent member of the UNSC.

He commended the initiation of the two departments in organising such a model meet of the UNO and providing a window to the students to exhibit their talent.

“Organising such meets will go long way in empowering students on national and international issues and also, helping improve their vocabulary,” he said.

Chairperson of Tourism and Travel Vanishree, Dean of the university Lakshmi Patil Maka, Registrar (Evaluation) S.H. Honnalli, Dean of the faculty of Social Sciences T.V. Sivanandan were among others present.