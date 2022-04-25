India can be ‘atmanirbhar’ if all join hands: Governor

Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot on Monday said every citizen has a role to play in making India ‘atmanirbhar’ (a self-reliant) and developed country. The citizens have to contribute in whatever way possible for achieving this goal.

In his address at the 17 th annual convocation of Karnataka State Open University (KSOU) here, he said the country can become a developed and a superior nation if every individual engages in the process like it was done by the people of those countries which are developed. Education and research are among the means for taking the country on the path of progress and universities like KSOU have a role to play in this task.

Mr. Gehlot congratulated the students on being conferred with degrees and wished them success for their future.

He congratulated the KSOU which is celebrating its silver jubilee after having completed 25 years of its existence catering to the higher education needs of the people through open and distance learning (ODL).