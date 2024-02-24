‘India Book of Records’ certificates handed over for two Constitution awareness events 

February 24, 2024 07:38 pm | Updated 07:38 pm IST - HUBBALLI

Adjudicator of India Book of Records, Naravijay, on Saturday formally handed over record certificates to two events of the Constitution awareness programmes organised by Dharwad district administration.

India Book of Records has recognised ‘Heritage Walk’ and ‘Torch Rally’ conducted as part of constitution awareness programmes as records and Mr. Naravijay handed over the certificates to officials and elected representatives in the presence of Labour Minister and district in charge Santosh Lad.

While in the heritage walk held from KCD Circle to Buddha Rakkita School in Dharwad, over 10,000 students of schools and colleges and others had taken part, the torch rally held from Unakal to Rani Chennamma Circle in Hubballi had attracted participation of over 15,000 youths and people from different walks of life. Along with Mr. Lad, Deputy Commissioner of Dharwad Divya Prabhu, ZP CEO Swaroopa T.K., Police Commissioner Renuka Sukumar, and others led these events.

On Saturday, inaugurating the formal handing over of the certificates by the adjudicator, Mr. Lad elaborated how it was important to protect the Constitution of India, which in turn protected the rights of every citizen.

He said that legislators cutting across party lines had cooperated with the administration in carrying out the Constitution awareness programmes across the district. He also briefed about how guarantee schemes had been taken to the people by spending ₹58,000 crore.

Chairman of Karnataka Slum Development Board Prasad Abbayya said that Dharwad district had become a model to other districts in the State by successfully organising various events for sensitising people about the Constitution. In fact, Social Welfare Minister H.C. Mahadevappa had asked officials from other districts to emulate Dharwad.

Mr. Abbayya said that Constitution had ensured that everyone got equal rights and B.R. Ambedkar was instrumental in framing the Constitution. Because of his contribution, his birthday was being celebrated as Knowledge Day and people should not restrict him to a particular community, he said.

Deputy Commissioner of Dharwad Divya Prabhu G.R.J. said that during the month-long awareness programme, various events were held in 146 villages and all wards of Hubballi Dharwad Municipal Corporation. She said during the first 10 days of the month-long programme on the Constitution, the district stood first in the State and subsequently slipped to third position. However, with innovative programmes being held continuously, it again rose to the top position. This apart, two records had been created, she said.

