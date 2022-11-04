‘India best positioned to take leadership roles in realising SDGs’

3rd International Conference on Knowledge Partnership for Advancing the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goals begins at the University of Mysore

University of Mysore Vice-Chancellor G. Hemanth Kumar speaking after inaugurating the 3rd International Conference on Knowledge Partnership for Advancing UN SDGs, in Mysuru on Friday. | Photo Credit: M.A. Sriram

The two-day 3 rd International Conference on Knowledge Partnership for Advancing the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) began at the B.N. Bahadur Institute of Management Sciences (BIMS), University of Mysore (UoM), on Friday.

Vice-Chancellor G. Hemantha Kumar inaugurated the conference in the presence of Lawrence Surendra, Council Member, The Sustainability Platform (TSP) Asia, Registrar R. Shivappa, D. Anand and S.J. Manjunath of the BIMS, and academics Premkumar, Ramesh, Uma and Amulya.

A joint initiative of the UoM and TSP Asia, the Chiang Mai University (CMU), Thailand is the academic partner to the conference that is being attended by scholars, students and delegates from various institutions.

In his inaugural address, Prof. Kumar recalled the role played by the UoM for achieving SDGs and cited ‘Mysuru Declaration’ that was passed at the All India VCs’ Conference early this year here where nine resolutions were passed for realising the SDGs.

As a knowledge partner, the UoM will continue to play its role for achieving the goals and targets. The network of Association of Indian Universities (AIU) is taking the vision on SDGs forward, he said, while suggesting prioritising sustainability and playing a responsible role in establishing a “climate-friendly society”.

Prof. Shivappa, in his remarks, said the realisation of SDGs is challenging and if everyone joins hands, the goals and targets can be accomplished. The societal involvement is key and all stakeholders must come together in making it possible, he observed.

‘One earth, save it’

Shailesh Haribhakti, Chairman, Shailesh Haribhakti and Associates, Mumbai, who virtually delivered his key-note address, stressed on the collective responsibility of every individual, country and institution for achieving SDGs and mitigating negative impact on the planet.

There is one earth and no other home for us. No ‘Plan B’ either. So, India has to remain the custodian of saving this planet and make sure we save the future for our coming generations. India is ahead of schedule in harnessing its capabilities like EVs. Our commitment shouldn’t be temporary; it has to be always justifiable, he told the gathering.

Mr. Haribhakti gave the example of Madukkarai in Tamil Nadu where the people have come together for establishing a sustainable society and introducing green initiatives in the community.

Giving examples of recent floods and heat waves for indicating growing pressure on the planet due to climate change, the expert said there is a serious threat to our biodiversity with 69 per cent decline in wildlife population. Species are getting extinct and life is getting truncated.

“We need to take SDGs into our heart and soul. Every moment, we must be reminded that we are the guardians of this planet and understand our roles and responsibilities as India is best positioned to take the leadership role,” he explained.

This was followed by another key-note address by Prof. Lawrence Surendra, who delivered a talk on “Healthy Citizens, Peaceful Societies and a Healthier Planet.”

Prof. Anand of BIMS, who presided, said, “Yes. We don’t have a second planet to live and therefore we need to save the Earth for our future. It’s a combined responsibility to make the world a better place to live. It is time we gear up to save the world for coming generations.”

The inaugural event was followed by plenary sessions where experts drawn from various fields/institutions spoke on different topics including Climate change and SDGs – Public Policy Challenges.