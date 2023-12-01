India and Karnataka should target zero transmission of HIV in next five years: Chief Minister

December 01, 2023 08:52 pm | Updated 08:52 pm IST - Bengaluru

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Friday said that the country and Karnataka should target zero transmission of HIV/AIDs in the next five years.

Speaking at an event organised to mark the silver jubilee of the Karnataka State AIDS Prevention Society (KSAPS) on the occasion of World AIDS Day, Mr. Siddaramaiah said it is everyone’s responsibility to create a HIV-free society.

“It is the responsibility of all to end this epidemic. The disease was first detected in India in 1986 and in Karnataka during 1987. Although the HIV test positivity rate (TPR) in Karnataka, which is one of the top three States with the highest number of people living with HIV (PLHIV), is on a declining trend, there should be more awareness among the people and the youth,” he said.

“The target of zero transmission was initially stipulated for 2020. However, this has not yet happened. Achieving this goal is the responsibility of both the Health Department and the society,” Mr. Siddaramaiah said.

During the programme, the Chief Minister interacted with 65-year-old Thyaragaj, who has been on anti-retroviral therapy (ART) for the last 26 years. Lauding the patient’s battle against the disease, Mr. Siddaramaiah said: “Though there is no cure for this disease, he has been living with the disease for the last 26 years with proper treatment and follow-up. I appreciate his courage in combating the disease despite having comorbidities.”

Another HIV positive person Prashanth, who had developed the infection following transmission through his mother, spoke at the event. He said he was diagnosed when he was in the fourth standard. However, with proper follow-up and treatment, he has been able to complete his graduation now, he said.

KSAPS Additional Director Ramesh Chandra Reddy said the target was to achieve zero mother-to-child-transmission by 2025. This rate stands at 0.02% currently, he said.

To mark World AIDS Day and create awareness, flash mobs were organised in malls, railway stations, and bus stations in the city.

