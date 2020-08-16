Independence Day: Karnataka CM underscores the government’s commitment to build a welfare State

Highlighting the challenges on account of the pandemic, Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa, in his first public appearance after recovering from COVID-19, underscored the government’s commitment to build a welfare State in his Independence Day address on Saturday.

Celebrations were low-key. While no cultural programmes were held, ‘Corona Warriors’ and patients who have recovered from COVID-19 were special invitees for the programme.

After hoisting the national flag, the Chief Minister, in his speech, said that floods and drought, besides the century’s most disruptive and dangerous pandemic, have posed huge challenges. With economic recession, job loss, loss of revenue to the government, and social and economic activities coming to a grinding halt, citizens are in distress.

Realising that a lockdown was not the solution to check the spread of COVID-19 in the long run, he said the government was facilitating the restarting of economic activities by following the Centre’s guidelines on wearing masks, washing hands and maintaining social distancing.

Mr. Yediyurappa spoke of several programmes and schemes towards development of the State, such as Karnataka Industrial Facilitation Act aimed at improving ease-of-doing business. New plans and projects were being executed to create employment opportunities, especially in rural areas, the Chief Minister told the people of the State.

Contingents from CRPF, CAR, civil police, BSF, KSRP, KSISF, traffic police, women police constables, participated in the celebrations.

Governor Vajubhai R. Vala hoisted the national flag at the Raj Bhavan.