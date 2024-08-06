Independence Day flower show honouring Ambedkar to begin on August 8 

Bhimrao Yashwant Ambedkar, grandson of Dr. B.R. Ambedkar, will attend the inauguration of this year’s Independence Day flower show in Lalbagh Botanical Garden on August 8.

The theme of this year’s flower show, which will be held between August 8 and August 19, is ‘Scientist, Constitution Architect, Bharat Ratna Dr. B.R. Ambedkar’. The show will be inaugurated by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah.

Speaking about the 216th edition of the famed flower show, D.S. Ramesh, director, Horticulture Department, said: “We want the public to feel immersed in a different environment once they enter the gates of Lalbagh.” He also emphasised the need to have a clean show.

The Horticulture Department has been trying to keep the flower show plastic-free for a few years now. This year too, the department will work with Beautiful Bengaluru, a green intervention collective, to keep the event plastic-free. The officials said that water dispensers have been installed every few meters in Lalbagh so that visitors do not have to bring plastic bottles.

Around 30 lakh flowers of around 200 varieties will be used to create various floral models and floral settings in this year’s show.

With 216 shows, Lalbagh stands third in the list of highest number of flower shows falling behind the shows organised in the United States and the Kew Garden in London, officials said.

