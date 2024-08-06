GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Independence Day flower show honouring Ambedkar to begin on August 8 

Published - August 06, 2024 07:07 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau
Preparations under way ahead of 216th edition of the Independence Day flower show at Lalbagh Botanical Garden in Bengaluru on Tuesday.

Preparations under way ahead of 216th edition of the Independence Day flower show at Lalbagh Botanical Garden in Bengaluru on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: K. MURALI KUMAR

Preparations under way ahead of 216th edition of the Independence Day flower show at Lalbagh Botanical Garden in Bengaluru on Tuesday.

Preparations under way ahead of 216th edition of the Independence Day flower show at Lalbagh Botanical Garden in Bengaluru on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: K. MURALI KUMAR

Preparations under way ahead of 216th edition of the Independence Day flower show at Lalbagh Botanical Garden in Bengaluru on Tuesday.

Preparations under way ahead of 216th edition of the Independence Day flower show at Lalbagh Botanical Garden in Bengaluru on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: K. MURALI KUMAR

Bhimrao Yashwant Ambedkar, grandson of Dr. B.R. Ambedkar, will attend the inauguration of this year’s Independence Day flower show in Lalbagh Botanical Garden on August 8.

The theme of this year’s flower show, which will be held between August 8 and August 19, is ‘Scientist, Constitution Architect, Bharat Ratna Dr. B.R. Ambedkar’. The show will be inaugurated by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah.

Speaking about the 216th edition of the famed flower show, D.S. Ramesh, director, Horticulture Department, said: “We want the public to feel immersed in a different environment once they enter the gates of Lalbagh.” He also emphasised the need to have a clean show.  

The Horticulture Department has been trying to keep the flower show plastic-free for a few years now. This year too, the department will work with Beautiful Bengaluru, a green intervention collective, to keep the event plastic-free. The officials said that water dispensers have been installed every few meters in Lalbagh so that visitors do not have to bring plastic bottles. 

Around 30 lakh flowers of around 200 varieties will be used to create various floral models and floral settings in this year’s show.  

With 216 shows, Lalbagh stands third in the list of highest number of flower shows falling behind the shows organised in the United States and the Kew Garden in London, officials said.  

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.