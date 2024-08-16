Independence Day celebrated

The 78th Independence Day was celebrated in two districts on Thursday. Ministers hoisted the national flag and received the guard of honour from personnel of police and other agencies.

ADVERTISEMENT

Freedom fighters, veteran social workers, students who won prizes were felicitated.

Public Works Minister and district in-charge Satish Jarkiholi inaugurated the celebrations in Belagavi. He said that protecting the unity and integrity was the responsibility of all of the citizens.

ADVERTISEMENT

He said the State government had made great strides in implementing welfare and development schemes for all classes of citizens. He said the state government would strengthen the guarantee schemes, rather than stopping them.

MP Jagadish Shettar, MLA Asif (Raju) Sait, Mayor Savita Kamble, BUDA chairman Laxmanrao Chingale, DC Mohammad Roshan, police commissioner Iada Martin Marbaniang, SP Bhima Shankar Guled, ZP CEO Rahul Shindhe, Additional DC Vijaykumar Honakeri, DCP Rohan Jagadeesh, city corporation commissioner Ashok Dudagunti and others were present.

In Vijayapura, Minister M.B. Patil hoisted the national flag and received the guard of honour.

ADVERTISEMENT

He said a new district offices complex would be built at the cost of Rs 49 crore.

The heavy industries minister said various tourist destinations in Vijayapura like Taz Bawadi, Gol Gumbaz, Mamadapur lake, Kumatagi summer palace, and Ibrahim Roza, known as the black Taaj Mahal, would be developed through CSR activities.

He said industrial estates would be set up in 3239 acres in Vijayapura district, including a new estate on over 1870 acres. The district has already received investment of around Rs 245 crore, he said. A Kittur Channamma residential school building would come up in Nidagundi at the cost of Rs 18 crore.

A 5,000 megawatt wind power unit would be set up in the district. Talks are on to provide 100 acres to Suzlon company to set up the unit. Renaissance company will set up a solar photo voltaic cell spare parts manufacturing unit in the district at the cost of Rs 6,000 crore. It will come up near Mulawad at 300 acres. Other industries like machineries, non metallic produce, farm equipment, neutraceuticals, and special alloys will come up, he said. One of the 10 mega pharma outlets coming up in Karnataka will be set in Vijayapura, he said.

Member of Parliament Ramesh Jigajinagi, MLA Basanagouda Patil Yatnal, Karnataka Skill Development Corporation chairperson Kanta Nayak, Mayor .Mahejabin Abdulrajak Horti, Vijayapura urban development authority K A Hameed Mushrif, DC T Bhoobalan, ZP CEO Rishi Anand, SP Hrishikesh Sonawane and others were present

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.