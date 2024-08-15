Independence Day celebrated with fervour in Mandya

The 78th Independence Day was celebrated in Mandya with patriotic fervour and the district in charge Minister N. Cheluvarayawamy paid tributes to the freedom fighters from the region, on Thursday.

He also highlighted various development projects underway in the district including the modernisation and repair of canals, upgradation of Brindavan Gardens at KRS, establishment of Agricultural University in Mandya, and the proposal for a new sugar mill unit at Mysugar Factory.

The contribution of Mandya district to the cause of freedom is immense, said the minister and recalled the sacrifices of Sahukar Channaiah, T. Mariappa, Malavalli Veerappa, A.C. Bhyrappa, A.J. Bandigowda, H.K. Veeranna Gowda, Induwalu Honnaiah and others. He said they were all inspired by national leaders like Mahatma Gandhi, Jawarhal Nehru, Balgangadhar Tilak, Subhas Chandra Bose, etc.

Mr. Cheluvarayaswamy was speaking at the official Independence Day programme in Mandya after reviewing thee parade and hoisting the national flag.

He said that the Shivapura Dhwaja Satyagraha which took place in Mandya was also an important milestone in the history of freedom struggle and it entailed hundreds of people gathering for flag hoisting in defiance of the restrictions placed by the British.

Referring to the development works in the district the minister said that there were more than 4.5 lakh beneficiaries of Anna Bhagya scheme while over 6 crore women have availed free bus rides over a year in Mandya district alone. Similarly, there were 4.6 lakh beneficiaries under Gruha Jyothi scheme and the government has subsidised the cost to the tune of ₹192 crore from Mandya district alone, said the Minister.

Mr. Cheluvarayaswamy rued the high rate of female foeticide prevailing in the district and said that it was a social scourge that had to be eliminated. It is imperative to prosecute those involved in it, he added.

Referring to various agricultural-related works taken up in the district the minister said that the modernisation of Visvesvaraya Canal was nearly 60 per cent complete and was expected to cost ₹300 crore. Another project on modernisation and repair of branch or link canals in the Visvesaraya Canal command areas was also being implemented at a cost of ₹400 crore, according to the Minister.

Mr. Cheluvarayaswamy disclosed that a proposal has been submitted to KPSC to initiate the process of recruiting 979 personnel to fill up the existing vacancies in the department.

March-past held

The march-past by the armed police and others was one of the highlights of the Independence Day celebrations in Mandya.

As many as 30 contingents took part in the march-past including the District Armed Reserve, Home Guards, NCC contingents from various educational institutions, Fire and Emergency Service personnel etc.

In addition, there was participation by students from schools and colleges in the parade. A cultural programme was presented by students and letters of appreciation issued to family members of 11 persons whose organs were donated consequent to their death.

Mandya MLA P. Ravi Kumar, Deputy Commissioner Kumar, Zilla Panchayat CEO Sheikh Tanvir Asif and others were present.