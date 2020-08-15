Independence Day celebrated in Belagavi, Vijayapura

Independence Day was celebrated with patriotic fervour across the region on Saturday. Belagavi district in-charge Minister Ramesh Jarkiholi inaugurated the celebrations at the district stadium on Saturday by unfurling the national flag. He said that the despite the challenges of floods and COVID-19, the State government was trying to implement several development projects and welfare schemes.

He felicitated students from government residential schools and hostels who excelled in the SSLC examination. He gave away certificates to Sneha Katagannavar, Satyanarayan Khandatti, and Akshata Durgannanavar Samad Bhaldar, who had studied from Social Welfare Department hostels.

Rajya Sabha member Eeranna Kadadi, MLC Sabanna Talwar, Regional Commissioner Amlan Aditya Biswas, Police Commissioner K. Thiyagarajan and others were present on the occasion. As a precautionary measure, a minimum number of staff members attended the event on the premises of the Rashtriya Military School, Belagavi. Principal Lieutenant Colonel S. Mohan Rao unfurled the flag and thanked the staff and students of the school who had worked as corona warriors.

At KLE Society’s Prabhakar Kore hospital, KAHER Vice-Chancellor Vivek Saoji addressed the students and staff. Director M.V. Jali said the hospital had treated hundreds of COVID-19 patients. Registrar V.A. Kothiwale and others were present. The guests released copies of the Indian Journal of Health Science, KLEAN News bulletin, and the Cycling Club and Runners Club were inaugurated.

In Vijayapura

In Vijayapura, Independence Day was celebrated in BLDE Society’s B.M. Patil deemed-to-be University.

Vice-Chancellor M.S. Biradar felicitated medical students Puneet, Suyankar, Harish, Swati, and Pravallika, who had served as corona warriors. Registrar J.G. Ambekar, principal Aravind Patil, medical superintendent Rajesh Honnutagi and others were present, said a release issued by communication officer Mahantesh Biradar.