August 15, 2023 12:17 pm | Updated 12:23 pm IST - Bengaluru

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said the five guarantee schemes were introduced by the Congress government to follow the principle of social justice in the accumulation of wealth and its distribution.

Addressing people on the occasion of the 77th Independence Day at the Sam Manekshaw Parade Ground on August 15, Mr Siddaramaiah pointed out that the people of Karnataka realised that development can be possible only if there is peace in society.

Explaining the reason behind introducing the five guarantees, he said, due to neo-liberalism, the gap between haves and have-nots started widening. In India, today 10% people control 70% of our resources, he claimed.

“During colonial era, the British rulers plundered the country, but now the resources are being accumulated by a few capitalists. In this situation, can development be possible?

“Keeping this in mind, we are following the principle of social justice in the accumulation of wealth, and its distribution. Hence, we introduced the five guarantees,” the CM said.

The Congress government decided to formulate the five guarantees, which is founded on Universal Basic Income (UBI), to elevate the socio-economic position of the people. Along with that, the government has taken price rise, unemployment, discrimination based on caste and religion, and corruption seriously.

“We took the decision to implement these schemes in the first cabinet meeting and introduced them within three weeks of formation of the government.”

Under the Shakti scheme, daily up to 50 lakh women passengers are availing free bus services in Karnataka, he said and added that, so far, 38.54 crore free rides have been registered.

Under the Gruha Jyothi scheme, which promises 200 units of free electricity to households, 1.49 crore families have registered online. People got benefits of this scheme from August 1. Karnataka has earmarked ₹13,910 crore for its implementation.

Under the Anna Bhagya scheme, the Chief Minister said the government promises to provide 10 kg rice to ensure a hunger-free State.

Owing to the non-cooperation of the Centre to provide additional rice, Mr Siddaramaiah said his government decided to pay cash instead of 5 kg of rice to each beneficiary every month. According to him, 1.04 crore families are receiving financial assistance under the Anna Bhagya scheme.

Under Gruha Lakshmi scheme, which provides ₹2,000 per month to the women head of families, Mr Siddaramaiah said Direct Benefit Transfer into the accounts of the beneficiary women will commence on August 27. He noted that 1.08 crore women have enrolled for the scheme.

Remembering freedom-fighters, the CM said the people of India are enjoying independence due to the sacrifices of thousands of people who did not care for their lives to rid the country of slavery.