Independence Day 2024: Chief Minister Siddaramaiah takes a dig at Centre, points to challenges in Centre-State relationship

Pointing to challenges in Centre-State relations, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Thursday (August 15, 2024) urged the Central government “to understand the fact that the nation can develop only if States are developed and to release a fair amount of grants to States for development.”

Delivering the Independence Day address at the Field Marshal Manekshaw Parade Ground in Bengaluru on August 15, the Chief Minister said, “The Constitution clearly outlines the relationship between the Centre and the States within our federal system. While the States are responsible for implementing welfare programs, it is the Centre’s duty to provide the necessary resources to support these efforts.”

“In recent years, the Central government has been deviating from this principle, leading to discrimination in the allocation of funds to States. By ignoring constitutional principles, there is a tendency to delay the financial share due to the States, which is not in the interest of the people. Unfortunately, States are compelled to seek legal recourse to obtain their rightful share from the Centre,” he deplored.

Stating that history has shown that the people have never forgiven backdoor politics that disregard their mandate, the CM said, “In a democratic system, it is expected that opposition parties function responsibly in tandem with the principles of the Constitution, by respecting the mandate given by the people of the State.”

“The electorate, with their political acumen, has made it clear in the last Lok Sabha elections that democracy cannot be a puppet in anyone’s hands. Our Constitution is the protective shield for the dynamic, responsive democracy of the country. Babasaheb Ambedkar had forewarned about the situations that may prevent our democracy from being lively and a substantive part of our life,” he said.

In an indirect dig at the Opposition, he said we must keep away divisive forces that play politics based on caste and creed. “People with a mindset to subvert constitutional institutions and values should be kept away from power. Political democracy cannot survive without social democracy,” he added.

