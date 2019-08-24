Indefinite protest by Visvesvaraya Iron and Steel Plant workers enters 50th day

The indefinite protest being staged by the workers of Visvesvaraya Iron and Steel Plant (VISP), a public sector undertaking in Bhadravati, entered the 50th day on Friday.

Steel Authority of India Limited (SAIL), that is managing VISP at present, had floated an expression of interest for the proposed strategic disinvestment in its three steel plants including VISP. The workers of the firm launched an indefinite protest near the main gate in Bhadravati against the move on July 5.

Addressing the meet, Jagadeesh J., president, VISP Workers’ Union, said the move has created apprehension among workers about their future. He said that politicians who had sought votes during the elections, promising to revive VISP, had turned blind to their plight now. He said that, during his visit to VISP in 2015, Narendra Singh Tomar, Union Minister for Steel then, had assured that if the State government sanctioned captive mine for VISP, SAIL would invest ₹1,000 crore for modernisation of the firm. Referring to the decision taken by the State government to sanction 150 acre captive mine for VISP in Block number 13/1 in Ramanadurga range of Ballari district in August 2017, he said that though the State government has sanctioned captive mine, SAIL failed to fulfil its promise of investing money for modernisation.

They demanded that B.S. Yediyurappa, Chief Minister, and B.Y. Raghavendra, MP, take measures to retain VISP in the public sector. Amruth Kumar, Union secretary, took part in the protest.