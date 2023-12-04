Indefinite agitation begins at Folklore University

December 04, 2023 09:55 pm | Updated 09:55 pm IST - HUBBALLI

Seeking cancellation of the process of recruitment of teaching, non teaching and administration staff at Karnataka State Folklore University and demanding judicial inquiry and fresh recruitment process, an indefinite day and night agitation was launched a the university premises at Gotagodi in Shiggaon taluk of Haveri district on Monday.

The president of Karnataka Janapada Vishwavidyalaya Sarvangina Hitarakshana Trust Basavaraj Gobbi, State president of Karnataka SC/ST Pourakarmika and General Workers Union Vijay Guntral and others began their on indefinite day and night agitation on Monday and demanded that the whole process of recruitment, which they termed as ‘illegal’, is rescinded.

Mr. Guntral and Mr. Gobbi alleged that Vice Chancellor T.M. Bhaskar and Registrar C.T. Guruprasad had indulged in corruption and violated guidelines and orders to recruit candidates of their choice in the university. Right from the beginning of the recruitment process, various government orders pertaining to the recruitment, UGC guidelines and Cadre and Recruitment (C&R) rules had been violated, they alleged.

They said that the process which was initiated in 2013 met various hurdles during ten years and violating various rules and regulations and government orders, the present VC and Registrar had illegally completed the recruitment process and given appointment orders.

Mr. Gobbi said that although the State government had sought a detailed report on the whole process, the VC and Registrar had not bothered to submit the same. Instead, they hurriedly called a syndicate meeting to approve the appointments, they alleged.

The protesters demanded that the government take a decision to order a judicial inquiry into the issue, cancel the process and initiate fresh recruitment in accordance with law. They submitted a memorandum to the Shiggaon tahsildar, who visited the protest venue.

