Incumbent BJP MP Umesh Jadhav files nomination papers in Kalaburagi  

April 18, 2024 07:52 pm | Updated 07:53 pm IST - KALABURAGI

Dr. Jadhav visits several temples in the city before taking out a massive rally

The Hindu Bureau

BJP MP Umesh Jadhav, accompanied by State party president B.Y. Vijayendra and other leaders, taking out a rally before filing his nomination papers in Kalaburagi on Thursday. | Photo Credit: ARUN KULKARNI

It was an absolute show of strength rally by sitting BJP MP and candidate Umesh Jadhav who filed his nomination papers for the Kalaburagi Lok Sabha seat on Thursday.

Dr. Jadhav visited several temples in the city before taking out the massive rally.

The rally started from Nagareshwar School in the Nehru Gunj area and took more than four hours to reach the Deputy Commissioner’s office, where Dr. Jadhav filed his nomination papers.

A large crowd participating in the rally taken out by BJP MP Umesh Jadhav when he filed his nomination papers in Kalaburagi on Thursday. | Photo Credit: ARUN KULKARNI

A large number of party workers and supporters, dressed in traditional attire and Banjara clothes, danced and sang on the streets at various junctions throughout the 4 km rally.

Prominent leaders, including BJP State president B.Y. Vijayendra, Vijayapura MP Ramesh Jigajinagi and the former Minister Arvind Limbavali, participated in the rally.

While local leaders, including MLA Basavaraj Mattimod, MLC B.G. Patil, BJP district rural unit president Shivaraj Patil Raddewadagi, urban unit president Chandrakant Patil, the former MLC Amarnath Patil, Nitin Guttedar, Janata Dal(S) district president Balraj Guttedar and Janata Dal(S) leader Krishna Reddy, accompanied Dr. Jadhav throughout the rally.

Massive traffic snarls and congestion were reported on several arterial stretches in the city till noon. Some of the connecting roads were temporarily shut for vehicles, while others witnessed diversion due to the rally.

