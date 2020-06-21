‘Inculcate the spirit of inquiry in young people’

Rationalists and members of science associations organised public viewing of Solar eclipse using safe screens and boxes in some places in Belagavi district.
The Karnataka Rajya Vijnana Parishat organised an event at the S.G. Balekundri College here. A few students and women attended the programme.
A team led coordinator of the District Science Centre by Rajshekar Patil had installed easy-to-make viewing boxes for enthusiasts to look at the eclipse. Social distancing norms were adhere to, he said.
Members of the Science, Technology and Environment Protection Society came out to watch the eclipse at the government school in Gokak.
Gangadhar Nesargi, convenor of the society, stressed upon the need to develop scientific temper. He said that the spirit of inquiry should be inculcated among young people from primary school.
The society usually invited young students and their parents to view eclipses every year, but this year, they did not send out a general invite due to the COVID-19 situation, he said. He urged media houses not to send out unscientific information on the eclipse.
The former Minister Satish Jarkiholi organised a mass breakfast at Hill Gardens in Gokak. His followers organised lunch for science enthusiasts under the banner of Manava Bandutva Vedike in Belagavi.
