ADVERTISEMENT

Increasing number of vehicles in Kalaburagi causing concern

December 22, 2023 07:26 pm | Updated 07:26 pm IST - KALABURAGI

The Hindu Bureau

Traffic congestion has been one of the fallouts of the rising number of vehicles in Kalaburagi. | Photo Credit: FILE PHOTO

Traffic congestion has become a major challenge and also a matter of concern in Kalaburagi with the district witnessing a three-fold increase in the number of vehicles registered in the last five years.

As per data provided by officials at the Regional Transport Office (RTO), there has been a spurt in vehicle registration over the last five years. The number of registered vehicles in the district was 1.95 lakh until 2018 and, now, it has reached 5.69 lakh (till November 2023).

Of the 5.69 lakh vehicles across the district, 2.90 lakh vehicles belong to Kalaburagi taluk alone. Some of the taluks having the highest number of vehicles include Jewargi (51,637), Chittapur (50,889), Aland (46,818) and Sedam taluk (46,046).

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Among the 2,90,543 registered vehicles in Kalaburagi taluk, 2.33 lakh are two-wheelers, 24,671 four-wheelers, 9,438 transportation vehicles, 12,312 autorickshaws (including passenger and transport cargo), 2,094 motor cabs and 5,337 tractors.

There has been a sharp rise in the number of vehicle registration, particularly cars, after the pandemic.

As many as 29,269 vehicles were registered in 2020 and 27,478 in 2021. The number of vehicles registered in 2022 went up to 33,200, while it was 32,857 till December 15 this year.

With a steady increase in the number of four-wheelers, there is a high demand for parking space in the market area and road infrastructure has not been sufficient to accommodate the growing number of vehicles, said a traffic police officer.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US