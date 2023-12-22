Increasing number of vehicles in Kalaburagi causing concern

December 22, 2023 07:26 pm | Updated 07:26 pm IST - KALABURAGI

Traffic congestion has become a major challenge and also a matter of concern in Kalaburagi with the district witnessing a three-fold increase in the number of vehicles registered in the last five years.

As per data provided by officials at the Regional Transport Office (RTO), there has been a spurt in vehicle registration over the last five years. The number of registered vehicles in the district was 1.95 lakh until 2018 and, now, it has reached 5.69 lakh (till November 2023).

Of the 5.69 lakh vehicles across the district, 2.90 lakh vehicles belong to Kalaburagi taluk alone. Some of the taluks having the highest number of vehicles include Jewargi (51,637), Chittapur (50,889), Aland (46,818) and Sedam taluk (46,046).

Among the 2,90,543 registered vehicles in Kalaburagi taluk, 2.33 lakh are two-wheelers, 24,671 four-wheelers, 9,438 transportation vehicles, 12,312 autorickshaws (including passenger and transport cargo), 2,094 motor cabs and 5,337 tractors.

There has been a sharp rise in the number of vehicle registration, particularly cars, after the pandemic.

As many as 29,269 vehicles were registered in 2020 and 27,478 in 2021. The number of vehicles registered in 2022 went up to 33,200, while it was 32,857 till December 15 this year.

With a steady increase in the number of four-wheelers, there is a high demand for parking space in the market area and road infrastructure has not been sufficient to accommodate the growing number of vehicles, said a traffic police officer.