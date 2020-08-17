Increased discharge from dams in Krishna basin causes concern

With the water level rising in various rivers and streams in the northern districts of Karnataka because of increased inflow into rivers in the Krishna basin, the district administrations have begun evacuating people as a precaution. Many have been moved to relief centres in Belagavi and Gadag districts.

The discharge from various reservoirs in the Krishna basin has increased significantly owing to increased rainfall in south Maharashtra and in the northern districts of Karnataka. As a result, various bridges across the Krishna and its tributaries in Belagavi district have been submerged, cutting off road connectivity in several villages and towns.

As per an official release, Maharashtra released around 1,21,081 cusecs of water into Krishna river on Monday. But the expected discharge at Kallol barrage on the inter-State border after 48 hours is expected to be around 2,75,000 cusecs.

The inflow into the Lal Bahadur Shastri reservoir on the Krishna in Almatti was at the rate of 1,29,722 cusecs on Monday, while the outflow stood at 2,50,000 cusecs. The water level at the reservoir was 518.77 m.

As the continued rains in Khanapur taluk increased the inflow into Renuka Sagar at Naviluteertha near Saundatti in Belagavi district, the outflow was increased to more than double what was released on Sunday. While the reservoir recorded an inflow at the rate of 37,383 cusecs, the outflow was 26,864 cusecs on Monday.

Basava Sagar at Narayanpur on the Yadgir-Raichur district border recorded a further increase in inflow and outflow. According to officials, the rate of discharge was increased from 2.37 lakh cusecs at 5 p.m. on Sunday to 2.81 lakh cusecs at 11 a.m. on Monday, as the inflow went from 1.9 lakh cusecs to 2.4 lakh cusecs. Twenty-seven crest gates were opened to Monday to increase the outflow.

Bridges under water

Consequent to the increased discharge, Sheelahalli bridge in Lingsugur taluk was submerged in the floodwaters, thus severing road connectivity to around 10 villages. The Huvinahedgai bridge at Deodurg taluk in Raichur district too was submerged, cutting off the key connectivity between Raichur and Kalaburagi via Yadgir. The authorities diverted road traffic from Raichur to Kalaburagi via Tinthini bridge. Gurjapur barrage in Raichur taluk was partially submerged while Gadde Guli Basaveshwara temple at Huvina Hedagi, and Humantha and Basavanna temples at Gugal village in Deodurg taluk were completely submerged.

On Monday, the outflow from Ghataprabha was at the rate of around 75,615 cusecs, while it was 15,744 cusecs at Hiranyakeshi, 10,801 cusecs at Markandeya, 13,364 cusecs at Ballari Nala, and 35,706 cusecs at Hidkal reservoir. In the flood-hit Lakamapur village at Naragund taluk of Gadag district, people had moved to the roadside and converted tractors and bullock carts as temporary shelters instead of moving to the relief centres set up by the district administration. On Monday, they moved to the relief centre after Deputy Commissioner M. Sundaresh Babu met them and convinced them to shift. Earlier, they had demanded temporary sheds instead of moving to relief centres. In Konnur village, a high school has been converted into a relief centre and several people have already taken shelter.

Benni Halla, Tuppari Halla, and other streams in spate in Dharwad district inundated farmlands, resulting in crop loss on several thousands of hectares.

With the increased outflow, the Belagavi district administration has already set up relief centres at flood-prone villages in the district. On Monday, Deputy Commissioner M.G. Hiremath visited them and took stock of the situation.

As a precautionary measure, 51 families of Hire Hampiholi and Chikka Hampiholi in Ramdurg taluk have been shifted to the relief centre set up at the APMC yard and high school at Sureban. At Gonnagar village in the same taluk, 200 members of 48 families have been provided temporary shelter.