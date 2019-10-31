Increase upper age limit for police jobs: BJP

The BJP State unit on Thursday appealed to Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa to increase the upper age limit for candidates applying for posts of sub-inspectors and others in the Police Department.
BJP State general secretary N. Ravikumar said the upper age limit was 25 in Karnataka as against 27-28 in other States. He asked the government to increase the age limit for general category candidates to 28 and OBC and SC/STs to 33.
Pointing out that a notification regarding recruitment of about 16,000 posts in police department was about to be issued, he appealed to the state government to increase the age limti at the eariest.
He said the chief minister had already consented to increase the age limit. However, there was a need to take clearance from the state Cabinet in this regard.
