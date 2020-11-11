Increase punishment rate under SC/ST Act: Yediyurappa

Bengaluru

11 November 2020 22:45 IST

With less than 6% of the people who have committed crimes under the Scheduled Castes and Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, 1989, popularly known as the SC/ST Act, being punished, Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa instructed the police and law departments to take initiative to increase the number of people being punished for crimes

Speaking at a meeting organised to create awareness on the Act, Mr. Yediyurappa instructed the police to register FIRs in atrocity cases under sections of the Act. After completing investigation into cases within 60 days, the police should take steps to file chargesheet in court, he said.

The Chief Minister directed the police to conduct video-recording of the process of filing cases of atrocities under the Act. For providing compensation to victims of atrocities, ₹30 crore had been set aside and ₹15 crore had been released to Deputy Commissioners. He told Deputy Commissioners to take action for providing compensation to victims of atrocities.

The Chief Minister has asked Deputy Commissioners to make arrangements to provide facilities available under the Ambedkar Foundation of the centre for victims. He told officials not to reject applications under self-employment citing silly reasons.

Deputy Commissioners and Divisional Commissioners have been told to hold meetings once in three months at the district and divisional levels for creating awareness about the Act.

Mr. Yediyurappa said the government would open ration shops under the PDS in SC and ST colonies if there were more than 100 ration cardholders in each colony.

Social Welfare Minister B. Sriramulu, Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai, Law and Parliamentary Affairs Minister J.C. Madhuswamy and Chief Secretary T.M. Vijay Bhaskar attended the meet.