Increase in quota is to uphold justice: CM

The Hindu Bureau Bengaluru
October 17, 2022 19:49 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

The government has taken a decision to hike reservation for Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes to uphold social justice, said Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai.

Addressing a group of SC/ST Community leaders of Karkala Assembly constituency led by Energy, Kannada and Culture Minister V. Sunil Kumar here on Monday, he said the demand to hike reservation has been pending for the last 50 years.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

Mr. Bommai said this decision will ensure social justice to oppressed classes in the society, which are denied of education and employment. During his visit to Ballari, Hosapete, Raichur, and Koppal districts, the people expressed their joy over the government's decision, Mr. Bommai said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app