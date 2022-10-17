Karnataka

Increase in quota is to uphold justice: CM

The government has taken a decision to hike reservation for Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes to uphold social justice, said Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai.

Addressing a group of SC/ST Community leaders of Karkala Assembly constituency led by Energy, Kannada and Culture Minister V. Sunil Kumar here on Monday, he said the demand to hike reservation has been pending for the last 50 years.

Mr. Bommai said this decision will ensure social justice to oppressed classes in the society, which are denied of education and employment. During his visit to Ballari, Hosapete, Raichur, and Koppal districts, the people expressed their joy over the government's decision, Mr. Bommai said.


Our code of editorial values

  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Oct 17, 2022 7:51:30 pm | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/karnataka/increase-in-quota-is-to-uphold-justice-cm/article66022448.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

TRENDING TODAY