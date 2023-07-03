Increase in passenger traffic at Belagavi Airport in May

July 03, 2023 09:07 pm | Updated 09:07 pm IST - Belagavi

Passenger traffic in the Belagavi Airport at Sambra increased by nearly 25% in May this year, according to statistics released by Airports Authority of India.

As per the latest figures, the airport saw a 23.15% increase in passenger traffic in April this year.

The number of air passengers who passed through Sambra in May alone was 23,304, against the 18,922 in April.

Around 4,300 additional passengers used the airport in May. As many as 538 aircraft movements were documented at the airport. Around one tonne of cargo movement was registered.

The movement of passengers has been steadily rising this year. It started from 16,637 passengers and 387 aircraft movements in January. It has reached 23,304 passengers and 538 aircraft movements in May, AAI said.