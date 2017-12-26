Increase in number of visitors to mini and small zoos in Karnataka

Even as the Zoo Authority of Karnataka (ZAK) is in the process of finalising master plans for the remaining zoos in the State according to the Central Zoo Authority’s directive — making way for their planned development — mini and small zoos have started drawing more visitors, raising hopes that they would eventually turn self-sustainable like larger zoos.

Over the last five years, the number of visitors to mini and small zoos has been on the rise, encouraging ZAK to lay emphasis on developing them on the lines of bigger zoos like Mysuru zoo and Bannerghatta Biological Park (BBP) as the zoos are described as the window to biodiversity.

With the launch of Atal Bihari Vajpayee Zoological Park at Hampi in Ballari district, the number of zoos went up to nine. While Mysuru zoo, BBP, and Shivamogga Lion and Tiger Safari have been categorised as major zoos, Kittur Rani Chennamma Nisargadhama, Belagavi; Indira Priyadarshini Pranisangrahalaya, Davangere; Children Park-Mini Zoo, Kalaburagi; Children Park- Small Zoo, Binkadakatte, Gadag, and Adumalleshwara Mini Zoo, Chitradurga, come under the mini/small zoo category.

In a unique gesture, Mysuru zoo and BBP have adopted the zoos in Gadag and Kalaburagi respectively, donating ₹1.25 crore each.

“These two zoos are being developed as tourist attractions. This encouraged us to provide them additional funds to make that happen. Likewise, we want to develop all the mini-zoos expanding the adoption programme where surplus revenue will be made available from larger zoos,” B.P. Ravi, member secretary, ZAK and Additional Principal Chief Conservator of Forests, told The Hindu. He said that infrastructure at mini and small zoos will be developed so that they attract visitors and earn more revenue. The revenue can be used for rescue, relief, and improvement of healthcare management.

Mr. Ravi said there has been a rise in visitor footfalls to the zoos in the country but it does not match the world standards, which, according to him, was about 10% of the world’s population. India has about 192 zoos with over 350 animal and bird species on display. About 50 million people visit Indian zoos annually. In Karnataka, 5.5 million people visit zoos annually, he further said. The zoos have to strive to make visitors understand the importance of biodiversity and help conserve it either by educating others or supporting the conservation initiatives.

With the zoos being the best places to impart values on biodiversity and motivate visitors for its conservation, they can as well sensitise visitors on endangered species, in-situ and ex-situ conservation, and many other issues.

Schoolchildren educate people on man-animal conflict

In a bid to sensitise community on avoiding recurrent man-animal conflicts, a special initiative has been launched by Bannerghatta Biological Park (BBP) in Bengaluru. About 5,000 government schoolchildren from 30-40 villages on the fringes of Bannerghatta, known for frequent conflicts, are being engaged to educate the population.

Resource persons will interact on the issue with the children during their visits to the park and safari. They will later convey the message to the community in their respective villages on what starts the conflict situation and how to avoid them with a special advise to the elderly and weak-sighted persons not to venture out of their homes after dark. The idea is to generate goodwill and help in crisis management like forest fires, says ZAK member secretary B.P. Ravi.