Increase in human-leopard conflict underlining habitat erosion

January 08, 2023 08:45 pm | Updated 08:45 pm IST - MYSURU

Leopard that was injured in an accident on ORR died on Saturday

The Hindu Bureau

Human-leopard conflicts have increased in recent days resulting in their capture and translocation. | Photo Credit: File Photo

A change of land use pattern and the horizontal sprawl of the city is eroding the natural habitat of leopards around Mysuru thus increasing their sightings in recent years.

The mindless dumping of poultry waste on the outskirts of the city is also making the leopards vulnerable to accidents as evident in the death of a leopard on the Outer Ring Road on Saturday.

An adult male leopard aged around 7 to 8 years was knocked down by a speeding vehicle on the ORR close to Uttanahalli and Chamundi Hills on Friday night. The impact of the collision was such that the leopard suffered severe spine injuries and lost its mobility though it repeatedly charged at the passers trying to get a closer look at it.

The Forest Department personnel reached the spot on receiving information and commenced treatment but the leopard died on Saturday morning.

Previous incidents

Leopards are constantly in the news in Mysuru region and are increasingly coming into conflict situations with tragic results for both humans and the animal.

Two students were mauled to death in T. Narsipura a few weeks ago and a major combing operation lasting nearly 7 weeks led to its capture. Another leopard whose presence had led to the closure of Brindavan Gardens for weeks, was also captured subsequently while a leopard was captured from the Rare Materials Plant about 15 km from the city.

Leopard sightings, captures and releases into distant forests are a regular occurrence and Mahesh Kumar, Deputy Conservator of Forests, said that change of land use pattern and alteration of the landscape was resulting in leopard habitats being exposed resulting in conflict situation. Besides, the mindless dumping of poultry waste on the outskirts of the city is also a factor, he said. The availability of food draws wild boars, domestic pigs as also dogs which are the natural prey for leopards.

In the last year alone, about two dozen leopards were captured and relocated in Mysuru district alone. But experts said relocation is not a solution as other leopards will occupy the space.

