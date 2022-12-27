Increase in enrollment: 30% in govt. high schools, 335% in private high schools

December 27, 2022 09:30 pm | Updated 09:30 pm IST - BELAGAVI

Enrollment in government high schools of the State may have gone up from 5,19,470 in 2008-09 to 6,80,258 in 2021-22, showing a rise of 30%. But, the number went up from 2,43,304 to 8,17,415 in private high schools during the same period, accounting for a whopping 335% rise.

These were the details were part of the analysis and recommendations of the Public Accounts Committee (PAC) report on Rashtriya Madhyamik Shiksha Abhiyan (RMSA) pertaining to the Department of School Education and Literacy.

Expressing disappointment over the absence of efforts to improve the quality of Government High Schools, the PAC headed by former Minister and Congress MLA Krishna Byre Gowda pointed out that teachers played a very important role in improving the quality of Government schools.

Hence, a mid-career assessment of teachers should be compulsorily implemented, the PAC has recommended.