ADVERTISEMENT

Increase in enrollment: 30% in govt. high schools, 335% in private high schools

December 27, 2022 09:30 pm | Updated 09:30 pm IST - BELAGAVI

The Hindu Bureau

Enrollment in government high schools of the State may have gone up from 5,19,470 in 2008-09 to 6,80,258 in 2021-22, showing a rise of 30%. But, the number went up from 2,43,304 to 8,17,415 in private high schools during the same period, accounting for a whopping 335% rise.

These were the details were part of the analysis and recommendations of the Public Accounts Committee (PAC) report on Rashtriya Madhyamik Shiksha Abhiyan (RMSA) pertaining to the Department of School Education and Literacy.

Expressing disappointment over the absence of efforts to improve the quality of Government High Schools, the PAC headed by former Minister and Congress MLA Krishna Byre Gowda pointed out that teachers played a very important role in improving the quality of Government schools.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Hence, a mid-career assessment of teachers should be compulsorily implemented, the PAC has recommended.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US