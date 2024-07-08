In light of the increasing cases of dengue across Karnataka, all gram panchayats (GPs) have been directed by the Minister of Rural Development and Panchayat Raj (RDPR) Priyank Kharge to adopt precautionary measures, including cleaning of water storage tanks, open reservoirs, public toilets, and ensure swift and safe flow of rainwater.

About 7,000 persons have so far been infected with dengue. Bengaluru alone is reporting 500 to 700 cases daily. The disease has claimed seven lives so far.

The directive mandates that all GPs implement protocols to manage dengue cases, with specific emphasis on ensuring regular cleaning of water storage tanks, open reservoirs, and public toilets to maintain weekly sanitation standards. GPs have been told to ensure swift and safe drainage of rainwater to prevent it from becoming a breeding ground for mosquitoes.

The panchayats have been directed to maintain cleanliness and hygiene in homes, shops, hotels, commercial complexes, public spaces, and on vacant land to prevent long-term water accumulation and ensure proper waste management practices.

Mr. Kharge stressed the importance of maintaining operational control valves in water supply systems to prevent water stagnation and control mosquito breeding.

It is recommended to ensure existing wells and water supply systems are equipped with proper control valves to prevent mosquito breeding and ensure adequate water flow.

The Minister also emphasised the importance of raising awareness through health education programmes organised by gram panchayats, involving community health volunteers, women’s SHGs, and local educational institutions to educate residents on dengue control measures.

In order to enhance dengue control efforts, gram panchayats are encouraged to establish Village Health, Sanitation & Nutrition Committees to actively promote dengue control initiatives.

GPs have been advised to comply with the directives issued by the RDPR secretary for effective dengue prevention and control.

