Increase in cost of sowing seeds: Kumaraswamy slams government; Siddaramaiah blames it on drought

The increased cost of sowing seeds ahead of the kharif season in the State has come under scrutiny as the former Chief Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy blamed the five guarantees for the nearly 50% increase while Chief Minister Siddaramaiah cited drought as the reason.

“This is the work of the State government that is taking pride. On one hand, the government is giving guarantees and on the other, it is indulging in extortion. This is pickpocketing. The result of the increased cost of subsidised sowing seeds available in the Agriculture Department has doubled the cost of seeds in the open market. The government should immediately intervene to bring down the cost of seeds,” Mr. Kumaraswamy said on social media platform X.

In his response, Mr. Siddaramaiah blamed the drought in 2023-2024 for the increased price of sowing seeds as that has reduced the production considerably, resulting in the increased cost of purchase of seeds from growers. “This has increased the cost of seeds. This is true in all States that go for kharif sowing. The difference in rates for seeds this year in comparison with 2023 is 48.56%. However, when compared to cost of seeds in other States, the cost in Karnataka is still cheaper,” he said in a release on Tuesday.

The Chief Minister also said that the cost of seeds of some crops such as soya had come down while the cost of seeds such as sunflower had remained the same. He pointed out that the selling cost of seeds was also determined by the procurement cost of agricultural produce by the APMC. “When compared to 2022-2023, the cost variation in procurement cost in 2023-2024 is 59.58%. The increased procurement cost of seeds has benefitted farmers who produce seeds on their farm and sell it.”

Agriculture Minister N. Cheluvarayaswamy said that despite the drought in 2023-2024 that resulted in crop loss on 46 lakh hectares, the government has ensured that there is no shortage of seeds. “The sale process for seeds has not been introduced by our government. The cost of seeds is dependent on quality control, processing, laboratory tests, grading, warehouse, transport, and seed certification, among others. We have followed the same procedures that the earlier governments have followed,” he said.