‘Increase honorarium for the physically challenged’

November 23, 2022 09:54 pm | Updated 09:54 pm IST - Belagavi

The Hindu Bureau

Members of Belagavi district disabled persons association have urged the government to increase the honorarium given to physically-challenged persons. The cost of living has gone up and it is very difficult for us to make ends meet with the ₹1,400 per month that the government gives us. Those suffering from 75 to 100% disability are especially at a disadvantage as they cannot take up work. We demand that the government increase it to ₹5,000, they said in a memorandum to the government. Association office-bearers Umesh Rotti, Basavarajappa, and others signed the memorandum.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US