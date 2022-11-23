  1. EPaper
‘Increase honorarium for the physically challenged’

November 23, 2022 09:54 pm | Updated 09:54 pm IST - Belagavi

The Hindu Bureau

Members of Belagavi district disabled persons association have urged the government to increase the honorarium given to physically-challenged persons. The cost of living has gone up and it is very difficult for us to make ends meet with the ₹1,400 per month that the government gives us. Those suffering from 75 to 100% disability are especially at a disadvantage as they cannot take up work. We demand that the government increase it to ₹5,000, they said in a memorandum to the government. Association office-bearers Umesh Rotti, Basavarajappa, and others signed the memorandum.

