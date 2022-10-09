Increase compensation to ₹50,000 for loss of cattle to lumpy skin disease: HDK

The Hindu Bureau

The former Chief Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy on Sunday urged the State government to pay ₹50,000 as compensation for those farmers who are losing their cattle to lumpy skin disease. “Cattle are dying across the State to the virus and farmers are in distress. Unfortunately, there is a shortage of veterinarians to conduct the post-mortem,” Mr. Kumaraswamy told presspersons here.

“Though the government has announced the compensation of ₹20,000, it still remains a statement and even ₹20,000 is not sufficient. The compensation should be increased to at least ₹50,000.” The farmers have been impacted by the disease for some time now, and the government should have vaccinated the cattle by now, he added. “However, the State government is wasting time,” he alleged.