Increase college hours, reduce holidays: VTU to engineering institutions

Academic year for first year engineering students is yet to begin

First year engineering students who are yet to begin the 2021–22 academic year, which has been delayed by more than three months, will have to put in longer hours in the classroom. Teaching and non-teaching staff, too, will have to brace themselves up for extended workdays. The Visvesvaraya Technological University (VTU) has instructed affiliated engineering colleges to increase the workday and cut semester holidays for first year students. Over and above this, Saturdays will be made working days as well.

No change for others

There will be no change for students in the second, third, and fourth year as their classes have already commenced. The academic year for first year students is likely to begin on December 13 and the first round of counselling for engineering seats by the Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) is under way. The delay has been attributed to the counselling process for engineering seats, which was deferred this academic year.

Karisiddappa, Vice-Chancellor of the university, said that students would have to attend classes for 10 hours a day, when earlier it was eight. “So that students will not get burnt out, theory classes will be around five hours and the remaining will be devoted to practical examinations,” he said.

Besides this, they are planning to cut at least one week from their semester holidays and ask college managements to ensure that they work the entire day on Saturdays.

“Despite these measures, we will not be able to make up and complete the first semester syllabus. In professional courses, there is no question of cutting the syllabus. So we will compensate for the portions over the next four semesters,” he said.

As many as 212 colleges in the State are affiliated to the VTU. The move has received a mixed response from college managements and students. A professor at one of the engineering colleges in the city said: “We have no choice but to take such drastic measures this year. Next year onwards, the Government should be careful and ensure that the admissions are done on time,” he said.

‘Geared to work hard’

Shylaja S., an engineering seat aspirant, said she was anxious about which college she would get admission. “We have had more than six months break and we are all geared up to work hard this academic year,” she said.

K.S. Badrinarayan, principal, M.S. College of Engineering, said it was possible to complete the portions with the measures suggested by the university. “The delay in the announcement of II PU syllabus and the entrance exam owing to COVID-19 have had a domino effect on the counselling process and also on the admission process. Colleges have to follow the university's advice so that students do not suffer,” he said.