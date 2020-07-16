Increase beds, Shettar tells officials

Minister for Large and Medium Industries Jagadish Shettar has asked the district administration to take steps to increase bed facilities and corresponding health infrastructure to treat the increasing number of COVID-19 positive patients.
The Minister held a meeting with Deputy commissioner Nitesh Patil, Municipal Commissioner Suresh Itnal and Police Commissioner R. Dileep after going around the city to take stock of the situation in the wake of the lockdown imposed in the district.
Emphasising the need for effective implementation of lockdown guidelines to check the spread of the pandemic, Mr. Shettar asked the officials to ensure the availability of requisite healthcare facilities, especially ICU and ventilators, for the needy. He asked them to make provisions for additional beds in the wake of the spike in the number of such cases in the district.
Mr. Shettar also told the officials to take strict action against private hospitals under the provisions of the Epidemic Diseases Act 1897, if they failed to cooperate with the district administration in the fight against COVID-19.
The Minister asked the police to check unnecessary movement of people on roads and also check all other commercial activities other than those related to construction and industries that have been permitted by the district administration.
Rounds
Earlier, the Minister, accompanied by officials, went around the city to check the imposition of lockdown guidelines.
He went around Gokul Road, Akshay Park, Siddharoodh Math, Heggeri, Indi Pump, Old Hubballi, New English School, Chitrakar Oni, Durgad Bail and other localities.
