‘Increase allocation for houses of poor’

December 26, 2022 08:08 pm | Updated 08:08 pm IST - Belagavi

The Hindu Bureau

Haladi Srinivasa Shetty, Kundapura MLA, demanded increase in money granted for construction of houses under the Matsyashraya scheme, meant for fishermen community.

During the Question Hour in the Legislative Assembly on Monday, Mr. Shetty said under the schemes, the beneficiaries were granted only ₹1.2 lakh per house. The amount was insufficient even to complete the foundation, forget the house. “Sofa sets at Minister’s residences cost more than ₹3 lakh. But, you expect a poor man to construct houses by spending ₹1.2 lakh,” he said. He wanted the amount increased to at least ₹3 lakh per house. 

Minister for Fisheries and Port Angara S. Said he would discuss the issue with the CM and take a decision. Housing Minister V. Somanna did agree that the amount sanctioned under the schemes was insufficient. “The State government has been sanctioning ₹ 5 lakh for the families which lose houses during floods. We are contemplating an increase of grant under the housing schemes. In rural areas, the amount could be ₹3 lakh and in case of urban areas, it could be ₹5 lakh,” he said.

