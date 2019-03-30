Income Tax raids spark anxiety among Nikhil Kumaraswamy’s supporters in Mandya

Thursday’s Income Tax Department search on properties of those associated with the Janata Dal (S) has trigged anxiety among the functionaries and supporters of the party in the district.

Hours after Chief Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy expressed fear about possible I-T raids on the residences of Opposition parties, searches were carried out at different places in the State on Thursday. Several documents were seized from the residence of C. Ashok, nephew of Minor Irrigation Minister C.S. Puttaraju, at Chinakurali near Pandavapura.

According to the JD(S) cadres here, many senior leaders, financial sources and even workers at the grassroot level across the district are worried now.

The raids could have an adverse impact on the campaigning of the CM’s son Nikhil Kumaraswamy, the JD (S) candidate from Mandya Lok Sabha constituency, said a former zilla panchayat member. The JD(S) leader, who declined to be quoted, said on Friday, “Most of the prominent JD(S) leaders hail from Mandya parliamentary seat. The constituency has three Ministers, three MLCs, an MP, over 40 ZP members, over 100 taluk panchayat members, and a good number of representatives of urban local bodies.”

Furthermore, a good number of contractors and senior officials, especially executive engineers and revenue officials, are loyal to the party. The raids might have them abstain from helping the party, another JD(S) leader said.

Election Commission officials are photographing/videographing each and every campaign activities. Moreover, they are also monitoring media statements. Identifying with the JD(S) may prompt them to land in the I-T net, he said.

Soon after the I-T raids on Thursday, party workers had blocked traffic on some highways in the district and threatened to intensify protests from Friday. However, JD(S) has dropped these plans in fear of more searches.