ADVERTISEMENT

Income Tax officials search premises of former Belthangady Congress MLA K. Gangadhara Gowda in Karnataka

April 24, 2023 02:04 pm | Updated 02:30 pm IST - MANGALURU

Condemning the Income Tax department’s actions, a party candidate alleged that this was a politically motivated action by the ruling BJP that is worried over the support Congress has in Belthangady

The Hindu Bureau

The I-T department searched two residential premises of former Congress MLA Gangadhar Gowda and an educational institution in Belthangady, in Dakshina Kannada of Karnataka on April 24, 2023.

Income Tax sleuths on April 24 searched the premises of former Minister K. Gangadhara Gowda and his son Ranjan G. Gowda, who is president of the Congress unit in Belthangady. The search comes in the midst of campaigning for the Karnataka Assembly elections, scheduled on May 10.

The sleuths are searching the houses of the two leaders in Belthangady, and in the nearby Indabettu village. They are also searching the premises of Prasanna Education Trust, through which Mr. Gangadhara Gowda and Mr. Ranjan Gowda run a host of educational institutions.

The I-T sleuths were accompanied by local police.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Mr. Gangadhara Gowda, who had served as Minister for Sports and Youth Affairs, first got elected from Belthangady in 1978 with the Congress-I ticket. He then won on a Congress ticket in 1989. He unsuccessfully contested on a Congress ticket in 1994 and 1999 Assembly elections, and on Janata Dal (S) ticket in 2008.

ALSO READ
Congress in Karnataka: Resurgent, but with too many claimants for power

His son Ranjan Gowda unsuccessfully contested on a BJP ticket in 2013. He resigned as BJP Belthangady block president and joined Congress in March 2019.

Condemning the action of the Income Tax Department, Belthangady Congress candidate Rakshith Shivaram alleged that the search was a politically motivated action by the ruling BJP government in Karnataka that is worried by the support Congress is drawing in Belthangady. “We will stand by Mr Gangadhara Gowda and Mr Ranjan Gowda,” he said.

AICC spokesperson Charan Singh Sapra told reporters in Mangaluru on April 24 that the two Congress leaders are among several supporters of the party who are being unduly targeted. “We will face it legally,” he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US