Income Tax Dept. carries out search at the residence of close aide of former Minister Vinay Kulkarni

May 04, 2023 08:36 pm | Updated 08:36 pm IST - HUBBALLI

With just five more days left for polling in the Assembly elections in the State, Income Tax sleuths knocked on the doors of a close aide of the former Minister Vinay Kulkarni in Dharwad on Thursday, resulting in strong reactions from the Congress camp.

Mr. Kulkarni is contesting from Dharwad Assembly constituency on Congress ticket.

A team of eight officials from the IT Department conducted a search at the residence of businessman and Mr. Kulkarni’s aide Prashanth Kekare at Krishi Park in Saptapur Extension in Dharwad.

ADVERTISEMENT

When the team arrived at his residence, Mr. Kekare was with Mr. Kulkarni in Kittur and he returned to Dharwd in half an hour. On his arrival, the sleuths entered his house and began the search operation.

On getting information, several Congress workers gathered at the Kekare residence.

Speaking to presspersons, Mr. Kekare said that there is nothing new in the IT search. “During every election such IT raids are conducted deliberately. This time also it has been conducted as expected,” he said.

During the previous election too, IT raids were conducted on Mr. Kekare’s residence for three days and reportedly nothing unscrupulous was found. Recently, Mr. Kulkarni, during a press conference, said that he will be targeted by the IT department again.

Reacting strongly to the development, Congress leader Rajat Ullagaddimath has said that just as KPCC spokesperson Lakshmi Hebbalkar had mentioned the misuse of power by the double-engine government, the raids are being conducted.

In a press release, he said that the raids are part of political vendetta. For fear of losing election, the BJP is trying to threaten the opposition candidates through such misuse of power, he said.